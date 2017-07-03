

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan surged in the second quarter of 2017, the Bank of Japan said on Monday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +15, also topping expectations for +14 and up from +11 in the three months prior.



The survey is closely watched by the Bank of Japan for formulating policies.



Large industry capex for the current fiscal year is now seen higher by 8.0 percent, beating forecasts for a gain of 7.2 percent and up from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter.



The medium manufacturers' index moved up to +12 from +11, with an outlook for +11. The medium non-manufacturers' index climbed to +18 from +17, with an outlook of +12.



The small manufacturing index came in at +7, matching expectations and up from +5 in the first quarter. The outlook was +6, beating forecasts for +4 after showing 0 in the three months prior.



The small non-manufacturing index had a score of +7, beating forecasts for +6 and up from +4 in the previous three months. The outlook came in at +2, missing forecasts for +3 but still up from -1 in Q1.



The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.



