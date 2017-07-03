

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,190-point plateau, although it may be stuck in neutral on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be rangebound, with support provided by an extended recovery in the price of crude oil. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the financials and resource stocks were capped by weakness from the property sector.



For the day, the index added 4.36 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 3,192.43 after trading between 3,171.57 and 3,193.24.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.57 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.35 percent, Bank of China collected 0.54 percent, Vanke shed 0.76 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.55 percent, PetroChina was unchanged, China Petroleum and Chemical gained 0.17 percent, Zijin Mining climbed 1.18 percent and China Life advanced 0.63 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is of little help as stocks fluctuated on Friday to before finishing near the unchanged line.



The NASDAQ shed 3.93 points or 0.1 percent to 6,140.42, while the Dow rose 62.60 points or 0.3 percent to 21,349.63 and the S&P added 3.71 points or 0.2 percent to 2,423.41. For the week, the NASDAQ lost 2 percent, the S&P fell 0.6 percent and the Dow eased 0.2 percent.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said that personal income rose by more than expected in May, while personal spending was up in line with estimates. Also, MNI Indicators noted an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business in June.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday, extending strong recent gains as the U.S. oil rig count fell for the first time in five months. August WTI oil jumped $1.11 or 2.5 percent to $46.04/bbl, marking a multi-week high.



Closer to home, China will see June results for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 49.8 - up from 49.6 in May.



