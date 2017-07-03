

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China climbed into expansion in June, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.4.



That beat expectations for a score of 49.8 and it's up from 49.6 in May.



It also moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production and new orders strengthened resulting in an increase in new orders.



But inventory holdings and employment were down again.



