

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Monday following the lackluster cues from Wall Street on Friday and as investors digested the Bank of Japan's better-than-expected quarterly Tankan survey results.



News that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party lost the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on Sunday also weighed on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 35.22 points or 0.18 percent to 20,068.65, off a high of 20,086.59 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is advancing 1 percent and Sony is advancing almost 1 percent, while Toshiba is lower by more than 3 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent and Honda is up 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Ube Industries is rising more than 2 percent, Yamaha Corp. is up 2 percent and Toyobo Co. is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Daiichi Sankyo is losing more than 3 percent, Yahoo Japan is down more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is lower by almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, an index monitoring business sentiment in Japan moved higher in the second quarter of 2017, the Bank of Japan said in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter. The outlook came in at +15, also topping expectations for +14 and up from +11 in the three months prior.



Japan also will see final June results for its consumer confidence index and for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Dow benefited from a sharp increase by shares of Nike after the athletic apparel and footwear maker reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.



While the Nasdaq edged down 3.93 points or 0.1 percent to 6,140.42, the Dow rose 62.60 points or 0.3 percent to 21,349.63 and the S&P 500 crept up 3.71 points or 0.2 percent to 2,423.41.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both slid by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday, extending strong recent gains as the U.S. oil rig count dropped for the first time in five months. August WTI oil jumped $1.11 or 2.5 percent to settle at $46.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in a few weeks.



