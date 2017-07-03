

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Iran plans to sign a formal contract with energy giant Total SA (TOT, TTA.L) and China National Petroleum Corp. or CNPC on Monday, according to media reports.



Total Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne will be in Tehran for the signing of the formal agreement, Parastoo Younchi, the Iranian oil ministry official in charge of foreign media relations, reports said Sunday.



Total holds a 50.1 interest in the South Pars project with state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation owning 30 percent and Iran's Petropars 19.9 percent.



Total spokesman reportedly said Sunday the project is in strict compliance with French and international law, and the produced gas will supply the Iranian domestic market starting in 2021.



