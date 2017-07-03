

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday in cautious trades following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and as investors digested a raft of regional economic data, including the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey and China Caixin June manufacturing PMI data.



The Australian market is edging lower, with investors treading cautiously following the mixed cues from Wall Street and ahead of the release of a raft of local and international economic data today.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 5.60 points or 0.10 percent to 5,715.90, off a low of 5,710.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 4.70 points or 0.08 percent to 5,759.30.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is up 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding 0.6 percent.



Iluka Resources said that it has suspended shipping of heavy mineral concentrate from South Australia's Port of Thevenard following safety concerns over the jetty structure. The miner's shares are losing 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose on Friday for a seventh straight session. Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent and Santos is advancing more than 1 percent, while Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent.



The big four banks are also advancing. Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are up in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.9 percent. ANZ Banking is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold futures extended monthly losses on Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.6 percent.



Fairfax Media CEO Greg Hywood said the company will proceed with the spin-off of its Domain business after private equity groups TPG Capital and Hellman &Friedman did not proceed with separate formal bids for the media company. Shares of Fairfax are yet to resume trading.



Ten Network Holdings has secured a A$30 million funding package to continue its operations while its receivers and managers look to sell or recapitalize the business. Shares of the troubled broadcaster are unchanged.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building permits issued in Australia slipped a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent on month in May, coming in at 16,448. That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.3 percent on month following the 4.4 percent increase in April.



The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in June, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 55.0.



That's up from 54.8 in May, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7691, up from US$0.7678 on Friday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher following the lackluster cues from Wall Street on Friday and as investors digested the Bank of Japan's better-than-expected quarterly Tankan survey results.



News that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party lost the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election on Sunday also weighed on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 35.22 points or 0.18 percent to 20,068.65, off a high of 20,086.59 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is advancing 1 percent and Sony is advancing almost 1 percent, while Toshiba is lower by more than 3 percent and Canon is down 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 1 percent and Honda is up 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Ube Industries is rising more than 2 percent, Yamaha Corp. is up 2 percent and Toyobo Co. is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Daiichi Sankyo is losing more than 3 percent, Yahoo Japan is down more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is lower by almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, an index monitoring business sentiment in Japan moved higher in the second quarter of 2017, the Bank of Japan said in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +17, beating expectations for +15 and up from +12 in the previous quarter. The outlook came in at +15, also topping expectations for +14 and up from +11 in the three months prior.



Japan also will see final June results for its consumer confidence index and for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all modestly lower, while Indonesia and Singapore are marginally higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday. The Dow benefited from a sharp increase by shares of Nike after the athletic apparel and footwear maker reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates.



While the Nasdaq edged down 3.93 points or 0.1 percent to 6,140.42, the Dow rose 62.60 points or 0.3 percent to 21,349.63 and the S&P 500 crept up 3.71 points or 0.2 percent to 2,423.41.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both slid by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures rallied Friday, extending strong recent gains as the U.S. oil rig count dropped for the first time in five months. August WTI oil jumped $1.11 or 2.5 percent to settle at $46.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest in a few weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX