Cabot Norit Activated Carbon, the world's largest and most experienced producer of activated carbon products, will participate in the UK AD Biogas and World Biogas Expo 2017 on July 5-6, 2017 in Hall 3, stand F402 in the National Exhibition Center, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

William Krents, global market segment manager, Cabot Purification Solutions, will chair a panel entitled, "Process Upgrading and Purifications" on Wednesday, July 5 at 2:00 p.m. GMT in the Green Theater in Hall 3. During the panel, Krents will present findings from his paper entitled, "Optimizing Biogas Purification through Carbon Modification," that focuses on how new innovations in activated carbon technology are enabling biogas producers to purify their biogas in a more cost effective and efficient manner.

Unwanted impurities should be removed from biogas in order to reduce equipment damage and downtime, help meet emission targets and comply with gas purity specifications. Cabot not only offers some of the industry's most advanced materials for hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S), siloxane and volatile organic compound removal, but it also has a deep understanding of biogas producers' process requirements. Cabot will feature these new innovative solutions for biogas purification at the show and provide information regarding its integrated rental and exchange services.

To learn more about Cabot's full portfolio of high performance activated carbon products to meet today's biogas needs, please visit the Cabot Norit Activated Carbon booth in Hall 3, stand F402 or visit cabotcorp.com/biogas.

ABOUT CABOT NORIT ACTIVATED CARBON

Cabot Norit Activated Carbon is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and sale of high-performing activated carbon used in a growing range of environmental, health, safety and industrial applications. Our activated carbon products effectively remove pollutants, contaminants and other impurities from water, air, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and more. These products are also used as colorants, carriers and catalysts in industrial processes. In addition to our over 150 activated carbon formulations, we also provide activated carbon solutions through on-site equipment and services, including activated carbon injection systems, mobile water filter units and carbon reactivation services.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

