Harvard Business School Launches New Program Exploring Innovation and Leadership in the Middle East

Leadership development program will explore challenges and opportunities facing growth-oriented organizations doing business in the Middle East

BOSTON, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Harvard Business School (HBS) Executive Education today announced a new four-module program, Senior Executive Leadership Program-Middle East, designed to transform senior executives into visionary leaders who can seize opportunities for sustained business growth in the Middle East. Beginning on December 10, 2017, this leadership development program will consist of a series of modules on the HBS campus in Boston and Dubai over the course of five months.

The fast-changing economic environment in the Middle East rewards executives who lead decisively to capture growth opportunities. This program accelerates the learning process for executives who want to take their organizations to higher levels of performance, while its modular structure maximizes opportunities for executives to put that learning into practice. Participants will return to their organizations with enhanced strategic planning and leadership skills, as well as enduring connections to a global network of peers and lifelong membership to the HBS alumni community.

"The Middle East presents exciting growth opportunities for business leaders who take the time to reflect on the evolution of their dynamic but complex region," said Tarun Khanna, Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor and faculty chair of Senior Executive Leadership Program-Middle East. "In this program, our experienced faculty will explore how to leverage global insights to create entrepreneurial solutions to the challenges posed in emerging Middle East markets. Executives will return to their organizations as stronger leaders who can create value in a shifting global context."

The program curriculum will explore the hallmarks of successful businesses and how these translate to regional success. Participants will learn through intensive in-class modules, HBX Live virtual classroom sessions, personal coaching, and special projects. The curriculum will focus on the global economy, keys to creating corporate value and sustaining exceptional performance, the nature of market strategy, and improving leadership and negotiation skills. Participants will also build connections through their living groups, as well as with their personal coaches through the 360-degree feedback tool. For a limited time, early applicants may choose from two valuable learning opportunities, including a private 90-minute session with an HBS faculty member in Dubai, or a complimentary Executive Education program on the HBS campus.

Senior Executive Leadership Program-Middle East is designed for executives with 15-20 years of experience in growth-oriented organizations, including large, established companies, entrepreneurial ventures, growing family businesses, multinational firms with Middle East presence, others whose business interests include success within the region, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, and state-owned private companies. The curriculum will be most valuable to senior executives or those who are preparing to assume new responsibilities or pursue new opportunities.

As with other HBS Executive Education offerings, Senior Executive Leadership Program-Middle East will rely on research from leading HBS faculty, discussions with industry peers, and learnings from real-world case studies from successful global companies.

Program Details:

Senior Executive Leadership Program-Middle East will take place in a series of four modules from December 10, 2017 - May 4, 2018 on the Harvard Business School campus and in Dubai. Please visit https://www.exed.hbs.edu/programs/selpme/ for complete curriculum and to apply.

Faculty:

Rawi E. Abdelal, Herbert F. Johnson Professor of International Management.

Dennis W. Campbell, Dwight P. Robinson, Jr. Professor of Business Administration.

Anita Elberse, Lincoln Filene Professor of Business Administration; Chair, Convening and Special Events.

Tarun Khanna, Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor and faculty chair of Senior Executive Leadership Program-Middle East.

Karim R. Lakhani, Associate Professor of Business Administration.

Deepak Malhotra, Eli Goldston Professor of Business Administration.

Youngme E. Moon, Donald K. David Professor of Business Administration; Senior Associate Dean for Strategy and Innovation.

Das Narayandas, Edsel Bryant Ford Professor of Business Administration; Senior Associate Dean, External Relations and Harvard Business Publishing.

Felix Oberholzer-Gee, Andreas Andresen Professor of Business Administration; Senior Associate Dean and Chair of the MBA Program.

Krishna G. Palepu, Ross Graham Walker Professor of Business Administration.

Stefan H. Thomke, William Barclay Harding Professor of Business Administration.

Michael L. Tushman, Paul R. Lawrence MBA Class of 1942 Professor of Business Administration.

Luis M. Viceira, George E. Bates Professor of Business Administration; Senior Associate Dean for International Development.

About Harvard Business School:

Harvard Business School Executive Education, a division of Harvard Business School, is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston, Massachusetts. In fiscal year 2016, HBS faculty developed and delivered 64 open-enrollment Executive Education programs and 59 custom programs for leading organizations worldwide. More than 10,000 business executives attended programs held on campus in Boston as well as classrooms in Mumbai and Shanghai. With global research centers in eight key regions, HBS faculty continue to develop groundbreaking research, forge powerful alliances with global organizations, and fulfill the mission of educating leaders who shape the practice of business and innovation. Learn more at www.exed.hbs.edu.

