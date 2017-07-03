

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) nears decision on Tata Steel merger, Handelsblatt reported, citing a company source.



The report specified that ThyssenKrupp will make a decision by the end of September to merge its steel business with the European operations of Indian peer Tata.



Heinrich Hiesinger, CEO of ThyssenKrupp, plans to fly to India in July to hold face-to-face talks with Tata chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran to determine if a deal can be reached, sources said.



Negotiations to merge Tata and ThyssenKrupp's steel units have been running for nearly two years, but the companies have been unable to reach an agreement.



ThyssenKrupp declined to comment.



