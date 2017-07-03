WEX and Traveknowledgy collaborate to further automate post-booking processes for travel companies

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX), a leading provider of corporate payment solutions, today announced a new agreement with Traveknowledgy. A travel technology company, Traveknowledgy is focused on improving the bottom line of travel companies by automating their post-booking processes.

Traveknowledgy provides travel companies with an intuitive and easy to use web-based solution, which can be used to seamlessly create and manage sophisticated workflows for GDS and mid-office booking processes.

The agreement with WEX will allow Traveknowledgy's clients to access a secure and reliable payment method enabling further automation.

Ian Johnson, Commercial Director, Virtual Payments, WEX Europe, said, "We are delighted to be able to announce another travel technology agreement, further strengthening our ability to help travel businesses achieve tangible process efficiencies. Working with Traveknowledgy, we will allow business and leisure travel companies to achieve significant savings when handling bookings."

Maxim Sevastianov, CEO and Founder, Traveknowledgy said, "The addition of the virtual payment solution from WEX will enable our clients to pay suppliers in a more reliable manner. Access to a completely automated, yet flexible process, combined with the benefits of virtual payments, should make this a preferred form of payment for most transactions. We are excited about taking our collaboration with WEX to a new level and the opportunities it may lead to for both companies."

About WEX Inc.

WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. From its roots in fleet card payments beginning in 1983, WEX has expanded the scope of its business into a multi-channel provider of corporate payment solutions representing more than 10 million vehicles and offering exceptional payment security and control across a wide spectrum of business sectors. WEX serves a global set of customers and partners through its operations around the world, with offices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Norway, and Singapore. WEX and its subsidiaries employ more than 2,700 associates. The Company has been publicly traded since 2005, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEX." For more information, visit http://www.wexinc.com and follow WEX on Twitter at @WEXIncNews.

About Traveknowledgy

Traveknowledgy is a travel technology company focusing on automation of the post-booking processes and improving the bottom line of travel companies. It provides travel agents with a GDS-agnostic solution that enables them to seamlessly create and manage sophisticated workflows related to GDS and mid-office post-booking processes. Intuitive web interface requires minimal technical background and the complexity of the created workflows is only limited by users creativity.

