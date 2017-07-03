AGRO Merchants Group Acquires Poland Services Transport -- Logistyka

Latest investment marks entry into Poland, a key gateway for import/export trade flows.

GDANÌSK, Poland, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AGRO Merchants Group, a global leader in cold storage and logistics solutions, announced today the acquisition of Poland Services Transport - Logistyka ("PTSL"). This acquisition represents a significant entry for AGRO into a new market and expands its geographic reach and service offerings throughout Europe. The PTSL management team, led by industry leaders Slawomir and Krzysztof Samonek and Bart Mol, will continue to lead the current business and planned expansion initiatives.

Established in 2007 as a transport service provider, PSTL quickly expanded into freight forwarding and customs clearance services, and in 2015 built a state-of-the-art 58,000 cubic meter frozen warehouse that is located less than a kilometre from the GdanÌsk DCT terminal. The Port of GdanÌsk is currently the fastest growing deep-sea terminal in Europe, and a major international logistics hub that serves as key gateway for trade between the largest ports in Europe, Middle East & Africa. GdanÌsk benefits from excellent road access to Central and Eastern Europe, and a recent expansion doubled the Port's container handling capacity.

PSTL is internationally known for its superior service quality and commodity expertise in handling protein products for export. The company specialises in storage, value-added services and logistics of frozen meat, poultry, seafood and other goods such as frozen fruit, vegetables and dairy products. PSTL manages the movement of their customers' products through the supply chain. This includes transportation using owned fleet assets, or strategic subcontractors, freight forwarding, customs clearance, along with complete export documentation and cargo insurance.

"This acquisition reflects AGRO's commitment to grow our footprint in core import/export markets," said Jan Harthoorn, AGRO's Vice President of Strategic Development for Europe. "PSTL is a great fit for us in terms of culture, customer-focus and value-added services, plus we're adding a top-class management team. Poland and Eastern Europe are very important geographies for AGRO, and this acquisition allows us to expand significantly our presence and services into this key market."

SÅ‚awomir Samonek, Managing Director of PSTL, said "We believe in the great potential of the Polish market. Our company is young and combined with previous experiences and the AGRO team, this is a great step for us to grow further with our customers and offer end-to-end solutions. We have seen the Port of Gdansk expand immensely and we look forward to also expanding locally, nationally and internationally as part of the AGRO Merchants network."

AGRO's acquisition of PTSL fits into a broader investment strategy focused on key European trading hubs. In January 2017, the company celebrated the opening of a new 18,000-pallet-space facility in Rotterdam-Maasvlakte. This was followed up in February with the acquisitions of Frissul and Frigomato, which together are the leading cold storage operator in Portugal and a key part of the Iberian food supply chain.

About AGRO Merchants Group

AGRO Merchants Group owns and operates 61 facilities in 11 countries in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. AGRO is dedicated to delivering superior fresh and frozen food handling solutions through our international facility network using local market knowledge with a focus on customer care and sustainability. AGRO's vision is to be the leading partner in temperature-controlled logistics for the global food industry, recognized for innovative thinking, commodity expertise and ability to integrate businesses, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and respect for its rich heritage.

For additional information, please visit AGRO's website at www.agromerchants.com.