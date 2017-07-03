INGENICO: Ingenico Group announces a new appointment to its Executive Committee

Press Release Paris, July 3, 2017

Ingenico Group announces a new appointment to its Executive Committee

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the appointment of Nicolas Huss as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Performance. Nicolas is joining the company today, he reports to Philippe Lazare, Chairman & CEO.

Nicolas brings 28 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as the CEO of Visa Europe. He started his career with GE Capital where he held operational and leadership positions in France, Mexico and Spain. Nicolas further spent some years with Bank of America and Avant (formerly an Apollo Global Management company) as CEO for Spain and Ireland.

As EVP Strategy & Performance, Nicolas will lead the Group's innovation, strategy, M&A and operational excellence activities to keep the company ahead of industry evolution and ensure the sustainability of Ingenico's global leadership in omnichannel payment acceptance.

'The Board of Directors and myself are delighted to welcome Nicolas to Ingenico and to our Executive Committee. His knowledge of the payment industry and demonstrated leadership capabilities will be a great addition to our team.' commented Philippe Lazare, Ingenico Group Chairman & CEO.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

