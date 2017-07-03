

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.9599 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 0.9583.



Against the euro, the pound and the yen, the greenback advanced to 1.1404, 1.2995 and 112.57 from last week's closing quotes of 1.1417, 1.3026 and 112.38, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged up to 0.7667, 0.7314 and 1.2993 from last week's closing quotes of 0.7682, 0.7331 and 1.2962, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.98 against the franc, 1.11 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 114.00 against the yen, 0.74 against the aussie, 0.71 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



