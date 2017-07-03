The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 03.07.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 03.07.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CT L5B3 XEUB XS1640668353 LEEDSBS 03.07.2024 0,5% ECOV BON EUR Y

CT OE8S XEUB ES0000012A89 SPGB 31.10.2027 1,45% EGOV BON EUR Y

CT NLBZ XEUB NL0012375364 DTC 31.01.2018 EGOV BON EUR Y

CT IE0E XEUB IT0005260028 BOTS 29.12.2017 IGOV BON EUR Y