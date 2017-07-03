

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Australian robotic technology company, Fastbrick Robotics Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding, with an initial 12-month term, with Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) to discuss and develop a potential framework for collaboration regarding its robotic bricklaying technology.



Fastbrick Robotics has also agreed to deal exclusively with Caterpillar for the development and potential commercialization of the FBR Technology during the term of the MOU.



Simultaneously, Caterpillar, through a wholly owned subsidiary, is investing $2 million in Fastbrick Robotics via a placement and also will have an option to invest a further $8 million.



