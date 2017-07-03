

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment weakened unexpectedly in June, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index fell to seasonally adjusted 43.3 in June from 43.6 in May. The score was forecast to improve to 43.9.



The overall likelihood index slid to 41.1 from 42.2 a month ago. Likewise, the indicator for income growth dropped to 41.6 from 42.0.



On the other hand, the index measuring employment rose 0.3 to 48.1 in June and the willingness to buy durable goods indicator held steady at 42.2. The survey was conducted on June 15.



