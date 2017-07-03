Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced today that Lars Peter Brunse has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Production Officer, and made a member of the Ferring Executive Board, effective immediately.

Lars Peter Brunse joined Ferring as Associate Director Technical Operations in 2000 and was rapidly promoted to Senior Vice President, Technical Operations and Logistics. He has led the expansion of Ferring's manufacturing capability with the development of an additional nine state-of-the-art production sites, and extended the company's product supply network from approximately 500 employees in the year 2000 to over 1,600 today.

"Lars Peter has been instrumental in expanding Ferring's production capacity, most recently through the successful completion of new sites in the US and India," said Michel Pettigrew, President of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals. "His team-focused leadership style has been extremely effective in building a strong product supply organisation, and his experience makes him uniquely qualified for this new role."

Prior to joining Ferring, Brunse worked at Novo Nordisk in manufacturing, operational excellence, and quality assurance management.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals:

Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global markets. A leader in reproductive and maternal health, Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years. Today, over one third of the company's research and development investment goes towards finding innovative treatments to help mothers and babies, from conception to birth. The company also identifies, develops and markets innovative products in the areas of urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110 countries. For further information on Ferring or its products, visit www.ferring.com.

