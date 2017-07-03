Card-mounted vector processor



TOKYO, July 3, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced that it has developed data processing technology that accelerates the execution of machine learning on vector computers by more than 50 times in comparison to Spark technologies(1).http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECVectorComputers.jpgCard-mounted vector processorThis newly developed data processing utilizes computing and communications technologies that leverage "sparse matrix" data structures in order to significantly accelerate the performance of vector computers in machine learning.Furthermore, NEC developed middleware that incorporates sparse matrix structures in order to simplify the use of machine learning. As a result, users are able to easily launch this middleware from Python or Spark infrastructures, which are commonly used for data analysis, without special programming."This technology enables users to quickly benefit from the results of machine learning, including the optimized placement of web advertisements, recommendations, and document analysis," said Yuichi Nakamura, General Manager, System Platform Research Laboratories, NEC Corporation. "Furthermore, low-cost analysis using a small number of servers enables a wide range of users to take advantage of large-scale data analysis that was formerly only available to large companies."NEC's next-generation vector computer(2) is being developed to flexibly meet a wide range of price and performance needs. This data processing technology expands the capabilities of next-generation vector computers to include large-scale data analysis, such as machine learning, in addition to numerical calculation, the conventional specialty of vector computers.NEC will introduce this technology on July 5 at the International Symposium on Parallel and Distributed Computing 2017 (ISPDC-2017) held in Innsbruck, Austria, from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6. For more information on the ISPDC-2017, please visit the following link: http://ispdc2017.dps.uibk.ac.at/(1) Spark is a distributed processing infrastructure developed by the Apache Software Foundation for open-source software that is used in clusters connecting multiple servers.(2) NEC begins developing next-generation vector supercomputerhttp://www.nec.com/en/press/201411/global_20141117_02.htmlAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.