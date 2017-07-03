FAIRFIELD, NJ and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - July 03, 2017) - StayinFront announced today it has acquired 20:20 Retail Data Insight Ltd., a leading UK-based analytics provider for consumer goods companies focused on driving measurable improvements to their sales revenues and return on investment in the deployment of field resources and trade spend execution. The company and current staff will be integrated with StayinFront's global analytics and reporting team and will operate from Lincoln, UK.

20:20 has over 15 years' experience of using a data-informed approach to direct field sales actions that deliver maximum ROI. The company works with major grocers and retailers in the UK, Europe and North America and utilizes EPoS data to create relevant insights for in-field sales representatives, as well as their managers. These insights are converted to actionable in-store activities which maximize sales and promotion effectiveness.

Headquartered in New Jersey, StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile cloud-based field force automation solutions for the consumer goods industry. Together, 20:20 and StayinFront will deliver more meaningful and deeply integrated store and route dashboards, as well as leading-edge analytics and image recognition dashboards.

Recognized by leading industry analysts, StayinFront was voted a Top Ten Technology Provider in the 2017 CGT Readers' Choice Survey, and ranked Best-In-Class in the most recent POI Retail Execution Vendor Panorama. Customers in over 50 countries, ranging from Fortune 100 companies and distributors, to niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations, have deployed StayinFront's solutions to standardize best practices, improve visibility and increase sales force effectiveness.

"We are excited to be incorporating the expertise of 20:20 into our core products, StayinFront TouchCG® and StayinFront EdgeCG®. There is a real opportunity to deliver advanced capabilities and guided selling via more meaningful store and route-level scorecards to our customers across the globe," said Thomas Buckley, CEO of StayinFront. "We also see great potential in integrating analytic technologies with the digital merchandising and image recognition initiatives we have road mapped. In the end, the combination fits squarely within our goal of allowing our clients to Do More, Know More and Sell More."

"We're impressed with the depth and quality of the StayinFront product line as well as their technical team," stated Ron Temperley, Managing Director of 20:20 Retail Data Insight. "It's a natural fit and our mutual consumer goods clients will greatly benefit from our combined capabilities and the deep product integration we've laid out."

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit http://stayinfront.com.

About 20:20 Retail Data Insight

20:20 Retail Data Insight was established to support consumer goods companies and drive actionable insight generated from retailer Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) data. 20:20 works with the major grocers and retailers across the UK, Europe and North America and its technology is deployed in FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, including the world's 2 nd largest food manufacturer. Multiple stakeholders in CPG organizations, from Sales Director to Customer Marketing to Field Sales, utilize 20:20's mobile field applications, dashboards and alerts to maximize sales and promotion effectiveness by directing field sales teams to the stores with the greatest potential, reducing contact with compliant stores and identifying the most effective promotional programs. For more details about 20:20 Retail Data Insights services and solutions, visit 2020rdi.com.

