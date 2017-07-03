HNA Elderly Care Service Partners with France's ORPEA to Expand Dementia Care Program in China

PARIS, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HNA Elderly Care Service, a Chinese senior care service provider established by HNA Group, a global Fortune 500 company focused on tourism, logistics, and financial services,today announced that it is partnering with France's ORPEA, a leading European provider of long-and medium-term care,toexpand and promote its Dementia Care Program, a public service programpreviously launched by HNA Elderly Care Service on behalf of China's elderly populations with dementia.

More than 10 million people in China suffer from dementia; however, public awareness of the condition remains challenged.InJune, 2017, HNA Elderly Care Service established the Dementia Care Program in order to increase public awareness and educate Chinese society about the condition. ORPEA's partnership will provide additional support to supplement the programin order to expand its reach and effectiveness throughout China.

As General Manager of HNA Elderly Care Service, Mr. Tan Chao mentioned, "Weare pleased to partner withORPEAas part of our mission to improve Chinese seniors' quality of life. Through this partnership, we will be able tostrengthen our Dementia Care Program across China, with the aim of increasing public awareness and erasing the fear, bias, and discrimination related to this devastating disease. With ORPEA's support, we hope to create an empathetic and understanding environment for Chinese dementia patients and become an example to the world on how to create a dementia-friendly society."

HNA Elderly Care Service was established by HNA Group in response to the rapidly growing elderly population in China. The company is committed to creating a better life for Chinese seniors, with the mission of promoting physical and mental health and improving the quality of life for all.

As a leading European provider of end-to-end healthcare services for the aged, ORPEA has, since its inception 28 years ago, dedicated itself to providing long-term, thoughtful daily care and professional rehabilitation nursing services to its elderly. In 2016, HNA Elderly Care Service formed a strategic partnership with ORPEA: under the HNAORPEA brand, the two companies collaborate closely to improve the quality of life for Chinese seniors, particularly the disabled and individuals with dementia.