OTC Markets Group Welcomes Safe-T Group Limited to OTCQB

NEW YORK, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, welcomed the Israeli company Safe-T Group Limited ("Safe-T" or the "Company") (TASE:SAFE) (OTCQB: SFTTY), a provider of cyber security solutions designed to mitigate attacks on business-critical services and data, to its OTCQB Venture market. The company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) began trading on the OTCQB on June 27, 2017 under the symbol "SFTTY". U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 1 quotes for the Company onwww.otcmarkets.com.

"We are pleased to welcome Safe-T Group Limited to our OTCQB Market, as they join the roster of 70 Israeli companies that trade on our markets," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. The addition of Safe-T Group further underscores the significance of Israel as a strategic target market for us and demonstrates OTC Markets Group's commitment to providing Israeli companies with an efficient, cost-effective and less burdensome alternative trading venue to access the U.S. public market.

"The admission to the OTCQB market is part of a long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader international audience," said Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T. "This provides us with a trading platform for current and future American investors as well as a means of increasing our international customer base and visibility in the United States through direct marketing and technology collaborations."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Safe-T Group Limited (TASE: SAFE; OTCQB: SFTTY)

Safe-T Data (www.safe-t.com) is the provider of solutions designed to mitigate attacks on business-critical services and data for a wide range of industries, including: financial, healthcare, government and more.

Safe-T's High-risk Data Security (HDS) Solution mitigates data threats: un-authorized access to data, services, networks, or APIs; as well as data related threats, including data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

Companies and governments around the world trust Safe-T to secure their data, services, and networks from insider and external data threats.

Focused on providing security solutions for the enterprise market, Safe-T enables organizations to benefit from enhanced productivity, efficiency, heightened security, and improved regulatory compliance.

Safe-T operates in North America, APAC, Africa, Europe, and Israel.

The Company's Ordinary Shares are traded on TASE in Israel and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the OTCQB.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visitwww.otcmarkets.com.



OTC Link ATS is operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC and SEC regulated ATS.

