Clear Leisure Plc - Final Results - Delay and Suspension

30 June 17

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure", "the Company" or "the Group")

Final Results - Delay and Suspension

The board of Clear Leisure plc regrets that the release of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st December 2016 has been slightly delayed and that as a consequence, trading in the Company's shares on AIM has been suspended. This delay has been brought about by the often lengthy process of getting accounting and financial information in respect of the Company's Italian investments and has been compounded by the distraction to senior management occasioned by the recent court hearings, announced on 15th and 26th June 2017, in respect Company's subsidiary Mediapolis srl. The Board expects that the accounts will be released within the next few days.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7060 2220

Tim Cofman/Peter Trevelyan-Clark

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0935

Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com