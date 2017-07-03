Riga, Latvia, 2017-07-03 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 03.07.2017 Government securities LTGCB0602 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN auction 3B Vyriausybe LTGNB0602 3B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Sales figures K2LT K2 LT VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN - 07.07.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN - 07.07.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Dividend payment date LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Extraordinary General OAMOBBF1L Orion Asset Management VLN Meeting UAB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Dividend record date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2017 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2017 Extraordinary General KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2017 Initial ABLV02251 ABLV Bank RIG listing/admission 9C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2017 Coupon payment date LVGB06751 Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG 9A Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.07.2017 Initial ABLV00751 ABLV Bank RIG listing/admission 9D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2017 Dividend payment date GZE1R Latvijas Gaze RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.07.2017 Dividend payment date TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2017 Dividend payment date EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2017 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV00801 ABLV Bank RIG 7D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2017 Coupon payment date ABLV01551 ABLV Bank RIG 7C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2017 Maturity date ABLV00801 ABLV Bank RIG 7D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2017 Maturity date ABLV01551 ABLV Bank RIG 7C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2017 Annual General Meeting DPK1R Ditton pievadkežu rupnica RIG --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
