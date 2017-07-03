TOUAX: Suspension of share cotation in the perspective of a forthcoming communication

Press release - 3 July 2017

TOUAX

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION

Suspension of share cotation in the perspective of a forthcoming communication

TOUAX has requested from Euronext Paris the suspension of trading in its shares (TOUP - FR0000033003) from Monday 3 July 2017 before the opening of the stock exchange and until market close.

This suspension takes place in the perspective of a forthcoming communication regarding its strategic review announced in July 2016 which will occur on the same day after market close.

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (shipping-containers, modular buildings, freight railcars and river barges) on a daily basis to more than 5 000 customers throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With almost €1.8 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment. TOUAX is listed in Paris on NYSE EURONEXT - Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC® Small and CAC® Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME. For more information: www.touax.com (http://www.touax.com/)

Contacts:

INVESTOR: TOUAX

Fabrice & Raphael Walewski

Managing partners

touax@touax.com (mailto:touax@touax.com)

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 96 18 00

PRESS: ACTIFIN

Ghislaine GASPARETTO

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 88 11 11

