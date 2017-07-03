Regulatory News:

Subsequent to the request of AFD to the banking supervision authorities to modify its status under French law from credit institution to "société de financement", on june 30th 2017, the European Central Bank has approved the modification. From this day forward, the status of AFD is société de financement ».

This change does not affect the EPIC status (Public industrial and commercial institution) under French law. All AFD's missions and objectives remain unchanged with the support of the French State.

