

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are set to open higher on Monday ahead of a busy week for macro-economic events and data releases.



Ahead of this week's G20 summit in Hamburg, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that leaders should focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth, rather than their own prosperity.



She appears to be heading toward a collision with U.S. President Donald Trump on several issues such as climate change, trade and migration.



The U.S. and Europe will see key readings on the labor market this week while the Wednesday release of Fed minutes will shed more light on rate outlook.



Asian stocks are turning in a mixed performance after the Tokyo election on Sunday resulted in a big loss for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party.



The Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan survey showed improved business sentiment among big manufacturers and China's Caixin manufacturing PMI for June topped forecasts, while another report showed South Korean exports grew for an eighth straight month in June amid a global economic recovery.



The yen erased gains after surging higher earlier in the day and oil prices extended last week's gains despite reports of rising OPEC output last month, while gold held steady ahead of the U.S. Independence day holiday.



U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as oil prices rose, Nike reported strong overseas sales and strong data from China gave rise to hopes that demand is growing globally.



Also, economic reports on personal income, spending, Chicago-area business activity and consumer sentiment painted a mostly positive picture of the economy. The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.1 percent.



European markets ended lower for a fourth day running on Friday as bank and chemical shares fell, offsetting a rise in technology stocks.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent, erasing early gains. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index dropped around 0.7 percent each while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed half a percent.



