

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in almost two years in June, largely driven by a sharp and accelerated rise in output, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose slightly to 56.0 in June from 55.9 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output grew at the sharpest pace for close to two years on the back of improving client demand leading to higher new orders.



Consequently, manufacturers raised both their staffing numbers and purchasing activity in June.



On the price front, input price inflation remained elevated in June and output prices rose further on strong client demand.



