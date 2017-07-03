

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) announced it will acquire Younicos in a 40 million pounds deal. Younicos, a market leader in the development and deployment of integrated energy systems, delivers smart energy solutions integrating battery storage, which are modular and scalable.



For the calendar year 2016, Younicos had revenues of 7 million pounds and made an operating loss of 15 million pounds. Aggreko expects it to be loss making in the short term and therefore earnings dilutive. The investment will be made in cash.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX