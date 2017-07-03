Clavister Appoints Global Contract Manufacturer Sanmina to Produce Security Appliances in Sweden

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, today announced that selected models of its appliance hardware is now being produced in the Sanmina plant in Örnsköldsvik.The production collaboration creates a total end-to-end Swedish product line, from innovation through software design, implementation and testing, to final production and assembly.

Sanmina, a US Fortune 500 company with 45,000 employees in 25 countries, is well suited to deliver world-class technology production to clients with a particular competency in communications networks. Their ability to deliver the highest industrial quality products, coupled with cost efficiencies from their global economy of scale manufacturing, will have a high business benefit to Clavister.

Production of these security products was handed to Sanmina as a project to integrate the Clavister engineering and quality assurance teams with their Swedish facilities; a collaboration which has passed all the inspection regimes with high standards and quality.

"Having a high-quality and high-technology Sanmina production facility based here, near our headquarters in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, allows for a highly agile approach to product design, prototyping and rapid production with tight collaboration between the two companies' engineering and supply chain teams. We're also encouraged by Sanmina's competitiveness which will have a positive impact on our business metrics, including improved logistics and aftersales services. Overall, it's a very positive development for our customers and partners as well as our operational expenditures," says John Vestberg, CEO of Clavister.

