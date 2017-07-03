Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-03 08:28 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The following funds were removed from Baltic Fund Center as of July 1, 2017 due to the termination of the agreement:



-- LHV World Equities Fund A (ISIN code EE3600092417) -- LHV World Equities Fund B (ISIN code EE3600097499)



The Fund Centre is an environment for publishing fund performance information that is jointly administered by the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchanges. The Fund Centre includes funds which are publicly offered in at least one of the Baltic countries. Additional information can be found here: http://www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com/market/?pg=fc&lang=en



