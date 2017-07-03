

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Derwent London plc (DLN.L) Monday announced sale of its long leasehold interest in The Copyright Building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GmbH. The sale will close in the fourth quarter of 2017, after the building has been completed.



The sale consideration is 165.0 million pounds, or 148.7 million pounds net of top-ups relating to rent free periods and a rent guarantee on the vacant retail space.



The building under construction comprises 87,150 sq ft offices let to Capita Business Services Limited for 7.4 million pounds per annum and three retail units totalling 20,000 sq ft which are currently vacant. The estimated rental value of the three retail units is 960 thousand pounds. There is a ground rent payable equivalent to 12.5 percent of gross rents.



Derwent London acquired a 68-year leasehold interest in 25-27 and 29-33 Berners Street W1 in late 2012 for 36.5 million pounds.



