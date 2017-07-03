Autoliv Enters LiDAR Commercialization Agreement With Velodyne

STOCKHOLM, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, have signed an agreement with Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., the leading supplier of LiDAR technology, to commercialize LiDAR, a critical sensor for autonomous cars. Velodyne will support Autoliv in the development of an automotive grade LiDAR. The first applications will be in the RoboTaxi segment.

Pursuant to the agreement, Autoliv will develop and market a scalable auto-grade LiDAR sensor using Velodyne's core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine coupled with Autoliv's component development and verification capability. Both companies will contribute key components, technologies, know-how and other intellectual property needed to optimize a next generation of affordable, high performance LiDARs for the automotive market. Autoliv will also serve as the primary commercial and technical interface to customers for awarded business.

"LiDAR is an important sensor for cars to drive safely by themselves. Autoliv's vast experience in automotive design and testing and high volume manufacturing capability coupled with Velodyne's leadership position in LiDAR technology, will fast-track the commercialization of LiDAR for traditional automotive customers and mobility providers", says Johan Löfvenholm, President, Auoliv Electronics. "Autoliv's commitment to quality, robustness, and user experience will create the trust needed to emerge as a winner in the transforming automotive industry," he continued.

