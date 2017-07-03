Nasdaq Riga decided on July 3, 2017 to immediately apply observation status to AS "Latvijas kugnieciba" (LSC1R, ISIN: LV0000101103).



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 71, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if the shares buy out offer has been announced or the public announcement about intention to execute such offer has been made.



Nasdaq Riga has received announcement from Financial and Capital Market Commission (FCMC) on June 29, 2017 that it has accepted for further processing application for AS "Latvijas Kugnieciba" mandatory takeover bid by Vitol Netherlands B.V in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 70.



The purpose of assigning observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.