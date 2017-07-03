

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents Plc. (ECM.L), in its trading update for its first quarter ended 30 June 2017, reported that its quarterly underlying revenue growth was 13% with all regions seeing double-digit underlying revenue growth. During the first-quarter, the company has seen a three percentage point headwind from fewer trading days, as such constant currency revenue growth, not adjusted for trading days, was closer to 10%.



The company expects the gross margin to be broadly stable in the first-quarter on the previous year and at a similar level to that seen in the first-half of 2017, with foreign exchange benefits offsetting both an unfavourable product and geographic mix during the period.



The company noted that it remains on track to deliver the 5 million pounds of additional net annualised cost savings in the current financial year, giving a cumulative total of 30 million pounds of annualised savings by March 2018. However, during the first half of 2018 the company will see an annualisation of the increase in investment in areas such as digital, talent and RS Pro that was made during the second half of 2017 to drive faster growth. It sees higher variable and incentive costs associated with faster revenue growth.



The company noted that it is consolidating Oxford based head office and London based digital operations into a single head office and digital hub in London Kings Cross. This will lead to an exceptional charge of around £4 million in the first half of the year to March 2018.



