

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Super Group Plc (SGP.L) reported pretax profit of 84.8 million pounds for the year ended 29 April 2017 compared to 55.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit to shareholders was 66 million pounds or 80.7 pence per share compared to 41.2 million pounds or 50.6 pence per share, prior year.



On a comparable 2016 52-week basis, fiscal year underlying profit before income tax increased by 18.4% on the prior year to 87.0 million pounds from 73.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 84.0 pence compared to 70.7 pence.



Group revenue for the year rose by 27.4% to 752.0 million pounds compared to 590.1 million pounds, when compared to the 52 week period in 2016. Within this, the currency translation benefit of the Group's international operations was 8.7%, and revenue from newly opened and maturing retail space contributed 15.9% of this growth. Retail like-for-like sales growth was 12.7%.



The Board of Directors recommended the payment of a final ordinary dividend of 20.2 pence per share, in respect of the year ended 29 April 2017, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 September 2017.



