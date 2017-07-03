HYCOR Biomedical Announces Senior Level Appointments to Management Team

GARDEN GROVE, California, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HYCOR® Biomedical, a leading manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic products for allergy and autoimmune testing, announced today the addition of key personnel to the company's management team.

HYCOR has strengthened its global team by adding several seasoned executives, including Eric Whitters, Ph. D. as Chief Operating Officer, Tommy Chiu as Vice President of Operations, Ulf Bladin, MBA as Vice President, General Manager for EMEA territory and Kim Walker, MS, FRAPS as Vice President of Regulatory, Quality, and Clinical Affairs.

"We're extremely pleased to add such highly talented and dedicated personnel to both our corporate management team in North America as well as group operations in Europe," said Richard Aderman, Chief Executive Officer at HYCOR. "These additions to our global leadership team bring a breadth of industry experience to help advance the company as we move toward regulatory approvals that will bring cutting edge technology to clinicians and laboratories worldwide."

The new HYCOR executives include:

Eric Whitters , Ph. D., Chief Operating Officer , brings more than 22 years of research, development, quality, regulatory and operations experience from various sources including Fortune 500 organizations and niche diagnostic companies. Eric has vast experience delivering products to the U.S. and European marketplaces after leading development teams of more than eighty (80) assays for the IMMULITE ® , TIGRIS ® , PANTHER ® and ECi ® clinical systems. He has worked across a diverse spectrum of technologies including Point-of-Care (PoC), serology, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry & molecular diagnostics and within diverse disease states such as Allergy, Cardiac, Thyroid, Autoimmune, Infectious Disease, Sepsis and Anemia.

About HYCOR Biomedical

Founded in 1981, HYCOR is a global manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostics products. Since its founding, HYCOR has expanded its presence into urinalysis, allergy and autoimmune products used in clinical laboratories, hospitals and doctors' offices worldwide. Among its products, HYCOR markets the HYTEC® and AUTOSTAT® brands. The company is focused on delivering products that provide the highest value to clinicians through innovation, reliability and customer service. For more information, please visit www.HYCORbiomedical.com.

