LR Health Beauty has been developing and manufacturing Aloe Vera products for 15 years. They are the key growth drivers of the internationally operating multi-level marketing company based in Ahlen (Westphalia, Germany). "The demand for our Aloe Vera care products steadily increased over the past years. Currently, they make up about 20 percent of our core business. They are an important part of our partners' daily business. In order to meet the high demand in the future, we are updating our Aloe Vera portfolio and are expanding our production capacities", states Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl, CEO of LR Health Beauty. As of 1 July, the company has launched the new LR ALOE VIA brand with a range of 40 care products for the whole family. In addition, LR is building a new production site for Aloe Vera Drinking Gels at its headquarters in Ahlen. Both projects are part of the sustainable growth strategy. The investment in the site amounts to EUR 10 million.

The development and production of Aloe Vera products is one of the core competencies of LR Health Beauty. Since 2002, the company has sold more than 55 million litres of Aloe Vera Drinking Gels as well as 70 million Aloe Vera care products. Processing 12,000 tonnes of Aloe Vera leafs per year, LR is among the world's largest manufacturers of Aloe Vera products. The Research and Development Department at the headquarters in Ahlen is continuously developing the products further. 15 years of Aloe Vera expertise are reflected in the new LR ALOE VIA brand which covers the areas of care, cleansing and regeneration. The product variety ranges from the main lines Face Care, Body Care, Special Care and Oral Care through to the sub-lines Hair Care, Men Care and Baby Care.

For all Aloe Vera products, LR exclusively uses the pure leaf gel of the plants which is sourced in Mexico by LR. Controlled manufacturing processes are top priority from cultivation through to processing in Germany. "The quality of our Aloe Vera products can be recognised by the high content of pure leaf filet. In contrast to care series sold in drug stores, our products feature a particularly high Aloe Vera content most of the products count between 30 and 60 percent. This content is shown on the packaging and thus also transparently visible for the consumer", states Dr. Thomas Stoffmehl.

All products comply with strict quality standards. Regular inspections by the International Aloe Science Council (ISAC) ensure high Aloe Vera quality, from cultivation to processing. All care products are tested for skin tolerability by the independent Dermatest institute. SGS INSTITUT FRESNIUS tests the Drinking Gels, carries out blind testing and inspects the batches as well as the hygiene conditions.

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia produces and markets more than 600 health and beauty products in 28 countries. This includes body care and cosmetic products, perfumes and dietary supplements. In the fragrance segment, the company, which was founded in 1985, cooperates with celebrities such as Bruce Willis, Karolina Kurkova and Guido Maria Kretschmer. With more than 1,200 employees and thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of Europe's leading direct sales enterprises. LR's strong market position is based above all on a high-quality product range and an attractive bonus and training plan which is unsurpassed in the industry. In 2009, LR established the LR Global Kids Fund which provides efficient and unbureaucratic support for deprived children and their families in many different countries around the world in cooperation with local institutions.

