Cargotec Corporation: Hiab secures an order for over 600 Loader Cranes from Tata Motors, India

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 3 JULY 2017 AT 10 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has secured an order for over 600 HIAB Loader Cranes from Tata Motors, India. The order follows the successful delivery of over 1200 HIAB Loader Cranes to Tata Motors in 2016 and it has been booked into Cargotec's 2017 second quarter order intake. The deliveries are due to commence in the third quarter of 2017.

The trucks and cranes will be used by The Indian Defence Forces for transportation and loading-unloading of supplies, spares and other operational equipment.

This recent success established Hiab as the leading Loader Crane supplier in India. Hiab is in good position to adapt its business model to meet the future challenges of both, the Indian Army and the civil market of this fast growing economy.

"Our success is a result of Hiab's commitment to provide the very best product and services to the Indian Army. We have been working tirelessly to ensure that the previous demanding program was delivered on schedule" says S. Srinivas, Director for Hiab Government Business Operations India.

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,000 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion, and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com