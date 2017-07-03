

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships (INPP.L) said that it has committed jointly with HM Government to make an investment in digital infrastructure and particularly fibre optic broadband connections.



The investment that INPP has committed to will be made through a co-investment vehicle into which INPP has committed up to 45 million pounds and HM Government has committed up to 150 million pounds. This co-investment vehicle has been established as part of the UK Government's Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund initiative launched today by Exchequer Minister Andrew Jones MP at a conference in Peterborough.



The co-investment vehicle has been named the National Digital Infrastructure Fund. NDIF will seek out investment opportunities in businesses and projects that own and build digital fibre-based network assets and related infrastructure.



As per the terms of the procurement Amber Infrastructure, the Company's investment adviser, has been appointed to provide investment management services to NDIF and will receive a base fee from NDIF for such services. However, to avoid potential duplicate fees the Company has entered into an arrangement with Amber such that so far as INPP is concerned it will have no liability in respect of additional base fees in excess of those currently chargeable under the Company's existing Investment Advisory Agreement. Amber has also itself committed a 5 million pounds investment to NDIF.



