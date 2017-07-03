

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar slipped against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The kiwi retreated to 82.19 versus the yen and 1.0501 against the aussie, from its early 4-1/2-month high of 82.51 and a 4-day high of 1.0459, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 0.7304 against the greenback and 1.5620 against the euro, off its previous highs of 0.7345 and 1.5550, respectively.



The next possible support for the kiwi is seen around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.57 against the euro, 81.5 against the yen and 1.06 against the aussie.



