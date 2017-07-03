

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Monday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss retail sales data for May. Sales had fallen 1.2 percent in April.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, it fell against the pound.



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0941 against the euro, 1.2484 against the pound, 0.9593 against the U.S. dollar and 117.36 against the yen.



