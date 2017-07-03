Collaboration with Autoliv Expands High Volume LiDAR Sensor Production in North America, Europe, and Asia

Velodyne LiDAR Inc., the world leader in 3D real-time perception systems for autonomous vehicles, today announced that Autoliv Inc., the world's largest automotive safety company, joined Velodyne's Tier-1 Program and will develop and manufacture an automotive grade LiDAR product using Velodyne's core 3D software technology and proprietary LiDAR ASIC engine. Working together, Velodyne and Autoliv will fulfill high-volume automotive LiDAR sensor contracts around the world, delivering the critical enabling technology for vehicles targeting to provide fully autonomous operation as well as the highest level of system safety.

Velodyne invented and patented the world's first 3D real-time LiDAR sensor for autonomous vehicles. Over the last ten years, Velodyne sensors have been installed in thousands of vehicles around the world, traveling millions of real-world miles. Velodyne is the industry standard for localization and environmental perception, providing the core technology for over 25 autonomous vehicle programs in over 10 countries.

In addition to fulfilling from its Megafactory in California, Velodyne's Tier-1 Manufacturing Program offers customers maximum choice in terms of product configuration, integrated solution level, and in-region manufacturing.

"Top automakers and new entrants in the robotaxi and shuttle sector are racing to secure capacity for the upcoming production ramps," says David Hall, Velodyne Founder CEO. "Autoliv is an important addition to our Tier-1 Program, providing breadth of product solution for our customers, as well as the tremendous ability to scale capacity in-region, around the world."

Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 80 facilities and 70,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the company has 22 technical centers in ten countries around the world, with 19 test tracks, more than any other automotive safety supplier.

