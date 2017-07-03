The latest solar tender by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has set a new record-low tariff for the Indian state of INR 3.47 ($0.053)/kWh.
This is the lowest price yet set in the sun-rich state, and brings Tamil Nadu close to the INR 3/kWh threshold, which has been undercut in a handful of states so far. The cheapest solar tariff successfully lodged is at the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan, at a rate of INR 2.44/kWh ($0.037/kWh).
Local developer Raasi Green Earth Energy was awarded a contract to develop 100 MW of