Price of INR 3.47 ($0.053)/kWh set at the 1.5 GW TANGEDCO solar tender by developer Raasi Green Earth Energy, which will develop 100 MW of solar PV at that tariff.

The latest solar tender by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has set a new record-low tariff for the Indian state of INR 3.47 ($0.053)/kWh.

This is the lowest price yet set in the sun-rich state, and brings Tamil Nadu close to the INR 3/kWh threshold, which has been undercut in a handful of states so far. The cheapest solar tariff successfully lodged is at the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan, at a rate of INR 2.44/kWh ($0.037/kWh).

Local developer Raasi Green Earth Energy was awarded a contract to develop 100 MW of ...

