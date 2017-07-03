Aabenraa, 2017-07-03 09:39 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 1 March 2017 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 664m. The share buyback commenced on 2 March 2017 and will be completed by 31 December 2017.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:



Number of VWAP Gross value (DKK) shares Accumulated, most recent 1,182,600 288,249,456.00 announcement 26 June 2017 27 June 17,000 18,000 239.61 238.80 4,073,370.00 2017 28 June 2017 29 17,000 239.44 4,298,400.00 June 2017 30 June 2017 15,000 244.23 4,070,480.00 14,000 244.42 3,663,450.00 3,421,880.00 Total over week 26 81,000 19,527,580.00 Total accumulated during 1,263,600 307,777,036.00 the share buyback programme



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.



Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 2,064,200 own shares, equal to 2.93% of the Bank's share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen



CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637102