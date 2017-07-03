sprite-preloader
Montag, 03.07.2017

7,28 Euro		+0,017
+0,23 %
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
03.07.2017 | 09:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2017 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 Østlandet and SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS are presenting 2nd quarter 2017 financial results.

Time:    Wednesday 9 August at 16.00 pm

Place:    Grand Hotel (Rococo hall), Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo

The presentations will be held by:

Sparebank 1 Østlandet

CEO Richard Heiberg and CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Group CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Rolf Eigil Bygdnes

SpareBank 1 SMN

Group CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank

CEO Arne Austreid and CFO Inge Reinertsen

SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS

CEO Turid Grotmoll

The presentations will also be available by webcast: www.smn.no

After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at Grand Hotel.

Please register by 6 August 2017 at the following link: http://bit.ly/2tHlVmP (http://bit.ly/2tHlVmP)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)


Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)