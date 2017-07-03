

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing activity expanded at an accelerated pace in June, survey results from Swedbank and the logistics association SLIF showed Monday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 62.4 in June from 58.8 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



All the PMI sub-components contributed positively to the headline index in June.



The index measuring new orders rose to 65.9 in June from 58.6 in the prior month, driven by both domestic and foreign demand. The sub-index for production improved to 63.5 from 60.0.



The component index for employment came in at 60.7 in June, up from from 59.2 in May.



