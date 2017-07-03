The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, client-focused firm

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces 19 new Partner promotions in Europe. 16 Partners have been internally promoted and three further Partners joined BearingPoint. The promotions exemplify the firm's commitment to excellence for its clients.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005109/en/

BearingPoint new partner appointments 2017 (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Mockler, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "I am proud to say that we have admitted 19 new Partners into our partnership. I am especially pleased with the promotion of four women, which underlines the rising tendency of female executives. Each of our internally promoted Partners has a strong track record in delivering projects to our clients and has displayed strong capabilities in team building and collaboration to create client value. All have demonstrated commitment to excellence in service delivery and are effective role models representing our values. I am also particularly proud that we have won three highly profiled Partners from the market. Each one has strong industry experience and expertise. Our 19 new Partners will play a key role in enabling us to reach our 2020 goal of one billion euros in revenue."

The new Partners at a glance:

Claire Etcheverry

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Areas of responsibility: Operations (logistics and distribution, planification, purchasing, manufacturing)

Education: Master in Management

Elena Maasem

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Areas of responsibility: Life sciences; CRM, sales force effectiveness, sales force automation, Business Intelligence

Education: Master in Process Engineering

Mandy Smith

Office: London/UK

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Areas of responsibility: Automotive; IT advisory, IT enabled transformation

Education: Diploma in Business and Finance

Juliane Weber

Office: Berlin/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Areas of responsibility: Digital property management, public procurement and tendering with focus on clients in the public sector

Education: Diploma in Business Law

Giancarlo Barbeni

Office: Turin/Italy

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Areas of responsibility: Production Industry Leader Italy; Automotive Team Leader Turin

Education: Graduate in Electronic Engineering

Peter Brente

Office: Stockholm/Sweden

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Areas of responsibility: Operations team leader, and Commercial Industry and Manufacturing Industry leader in the Nordics

Education: Master of Science in Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Economics

Damien Coffinier

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Areas of responsibility: Retail banking; operational excellence, business development

Education: Master in Finance

Carsten Erler

Office: Hamburg/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2010

Areas of responsibility: Insurance; SAP for insurance solutions, payments, provisions and compensation management, compliance

Education: Master in Business Administration; Insurance broker

Björn Grosser

Office: Vienna/Austria

With BearingPoint since: 2001

Areas of responsibility: Agile software engineering, project delivery, agile methodologies; Telecommunications

Education: Master of Science in Telematics

Antti Hämäläinen

Office: Helsinki/Finland

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Areas of responsibility: Service Line Leader for Finance Regulatory IT Advisory in Finland

Education: Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration, Accounting and Finance

Ammar Jamal

Office: Hamburg/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2008

Areas of responsibility: Operational excellence and digital transformation for public sector banks (regional development banks and state banks)

Education: Master in Commercial Law, Master in Business Administration

Aloke Kapur

Office: London/UK

With BearingPoint since: 2004

Areas of responsibility: Digitally-enabled business transformation, platform-centered business models, digital ecosystem management

Education: BA (Hons), Banking Insurance Finance

Christoph Landgrebe

Office: Stuttgart/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2014

Areas of responsibility: Automotive; big data analytics operations

Education: Graduated Engineer

John Lockton

Office: London/UK

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Areas of responsibility: Business strategy, operations and supply chain

Education: Master of Science in Engineering

Massimiliano Monfreda

Office: Milan/Italy

With BearingPoint since: 2017

Areas of responsibility: In charge of the Financial Services practice in Italy

Education: Master in Economics

Guillaume Rivet

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2015

Areas of responsibility: Consumer Goods Retail; SAP transformation programs, pre-sales activities

Education: Master of Science in Advanced Systems for Production

Rémy Sergent

Office: Paris/France

With BearingPoint since: 2006

Areas of responsibility: Performance improvement (cost-cutting, organization, process design, lean) and strategy (growth, M&A)

Education: Master of Science in Engineering

Claudio Stadelmann

Office: Zurich/Switzerland

With BearingPoint since: 2005

Areas of responsibility: Insurance; digital transformation

Education: Master in Business Administration/Economics

Marc Meier-Wahl

Office: Frankfurt/Germany

With BearingPoint since: 2011

Areas of responsibility: Private and Corporate Banking; credit system lending, IT advisory

Education: Master in Economics

High resolution pictures of the new Partners are available on request.

