The management and technology consultancy continues to strengthen its position as an independent, client-focused firm
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces 19 new Partner promotions in Europe. 16 Partners have been internally promoted and three further Partners joined BearingPoint. The promotions exemplify the firm's commitment to excellence for its clients.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005109/en/
BearingPoint new partner appointments 2017 (Photo: Business Wire)
Peter Mockler, Managing Partner at BearingPoint, said: "I am proud to say that we have admitted 19 new Partners into our partnership. I am especially pleased with the promotion of four women, which underlines the rising tendency of female executives. Each of our internally promoted Partners has a strong track record in delivering projects to our clients and has displayed strong capabilities in team building and collaboration to create client value. All have demonstrated commitment to excellence in service delivery and are effective role models representing our values. I am also particularly proud that we have won three highly profiled Partners from the market. Each one has strong industry experience and expertise. Our 19 new Partners will play a key role in enabling us to reach our 2020 goal of one billion euros in revenue."
The new Partners at a glance:
Claire Etcheverry
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2014
Areas of responsibility: Operations (logistics and distribution, planification, purchasing, manufacturing)
Education: Master in Management
Elena Maasem
Office: Frankfurt/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2011
Areas of responsibility: Life sciences; CRM, sales force effectiveness, sales force automation, Business Intelligence
Education: Master in Process Engineering
Mandy Smith
Office: London/UK
With BearingPoint since: 2005
Areas of responsibility: Automotive; IT advisory, IT enabled transformation
Education: Diploma in Business and Finance
Juliane Weber
Office: Berlin/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2008
Areas of responsibility: Digital property management, public procurement and tendering with focus on clients in the public sector
Education: Diploma in Business Law
Giancarlo Barbeni
Office: Turin/Italy
With BearingPoint since: 2017
Areas of responsibility: Production Industry Leader Italy; Automotive Team Leader Turin
Education: Graduate in Electronic Engineering
Peter Brente
Office: Stockholm/Sweden
With BearingPoint since: 2011
Areas of responsibility: Operations team leader, and Commercial Industry and Manufacturing Industry leader in the Nordics
Education: Master of Science in Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Economics
Damien Coffinier
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2011
Areas of responsibility: Retail banking; operational excellence, business development
Education: Master in Finance
Carsten Erler
Office: Hamburg/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2010
Areas of responsibility: Insurance; SAP for insurance solutions, payments, provisions and compensation management, compliance
Education: Master in Business Administration; Insurance broker
Björn Grosser
Office: Vienna/Austria
With BearingPoint since: 2001
Areas of responsibility: Agile software engineering, project delivery, agile methodologies; Telecommunications
Education: Master of Science in Telematics
Antti Hämäläinen
Office: Helsinki/Finland
With BearingPoint since: 2008
Areas of responsibility: Service Line Leader for Finance Regulatory IT Advisory in Finland
Education: Master of Science in Economics and Business Administration, Accounting and Finance
Ammar Jamal
Office: Hamburg/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2008
Areas of responsibility: Operational excellence and digital transformation for public sector banks (regional development banks and state banks)
Education: Master in Commercial Law, Master in Business Administration
Aloke Kapur
Office: London/UK
With BearingPoint since: 2004
Areas of responsibility: Digitally-enabled business transformation, platform-centered business models, digital ecosystem management
Education: BA (Hons), Banking Insurance Finance
Christoph Landgrebe
Office: Stuttgart/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2014
Areas of responsibility: Automotive; big data analytics operations
Education: Graduated Engineer
John Lockton
Office: London/UK
With BearingPoint since: 2017
Areas of responsibility: Business strategy, operations and supply chain
Education: Master of Science in Engineering
Massimiliano Monfreda
Office: Milan/Italy
With BearingPoint since: 2017
Areas of responsibility: In charge of the Financial Services practice in Italy
Education: Master in Economics
Guillaume Rivet
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2015
Areas of responsibility: Consumer Goods Retail; SAP transformation programs, pre-sales activities
Education: Master of Science in Advanced Systems for Production
Rémy Sergent
Office: Paris/France
With BearingPoint since: 2006
Areas of responsibility: Performance improvement (cost-cutting, organization, process design, lean) and strategy (growth, M&A)
Education: Master of Science in Engineering
Claudio Stadelmann
Office: Zurich/Switzerland
With BearingPoint since: 2005
Areas of responsibility: Insurance; digital transformation
Education: Master in Business Administration/Economics
Marc Meier-Wahl
Office: Frankfurt/Germany
With BearingPoint since: 2011
Areas of responsibility: Private and Corporate Banking; credit system lending, IT advisory
Education: Master in Economics
High resolution pictures of the new Partners are available on request.
About BearingPoint
BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three units: Consulting, Solutions and Ventures. Consulting covers the advisory business; Solutions provides the tools for successful digital transformation, regulatory technology and advanced analytics; Ventures drives the financing and development of start-ups. BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 75 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.
For more information, please visit:
Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint
Twitter:BearingPoint
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170703005109/en/
Contacts:
BearingPoint
Alexander Bock
Manager Communications
Tel.: +49 89 540338029
Email: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com