Alpinion Medical Systems Launches E-CUBE 15 Platinum Ultrasound System

E-CUBE Series cares aboutdaily practice.

Experience new quality indaily practice with E-CUBE 15 Platinum.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpinion Medical Systems announced the global commercial launch of its new product, E-CUBE 15 Platinum. E-CUBE 15 Platinum is a high-performing diagnostic ultrasound system applied with the accumulated technologies and features developed by Alpinion which continues its efforts in developing high performance systems satisfying users' demands.

The fundamental 2D image quality, one of the ultimate elements of ultrasound imaging is improved with FleXcanTM Pro Architecture. Alpinion's unique imaging platform powered by new HW and SW beamforming, controls and processes the individual data of 2D and Doppler to improve Doppler performance while keeping the 2D image quality. Additionally, Optimal Image SuiteTM Plus, the combined image optimizing tool, enhances its image processing qualityand convenience with new XpeedTM.It enables users to acquire optimized clinical images easily and faster. Transducers, applied with Alpinion's own single crystal technology, Crystal SignatureTM, will provide higher resolution and superior image quality with a wide-bandwidth and higher sensitivity.

The simplicity design of workflow improves users' convenience in their daily practice. With the latest GUI design of E-CUBE 15 Platinum, which offers high readability, access to essential functions and modes becomes easier and faster. Easy and fast Power Preset lessens the burden and time wasted for setting images. And configurable six keys on the control panel are arranged in the most intuitive layout to ensure efficiency in diagnosis process. Less number of keystrokes would reduce fatigue from use while increasing the speed of exams. E-CUBE 15 Platinummakes booting time as short as approximately 60 seconds and faster operating speed supported by new HW equipped with 512 GB SSD.

E-CUBE 15 Platinum delivers consistently higher level of image performance with visualization features and intelligence analysis tools across a wide range of clinical applications. Especially, the newly launched feature, Volume AdvanceTM, including Free Angle MSV, AnySliceTM, and Volume Analysis, displays anatomical and pathological characteristics by slicing volume data acquired and helps volume measurement with accuracy and detail. And the improved post-processing enables users to make in-depth diagnosis and tracking observation after initial diagnosis.

With scalable architecture including various upgradability options, the E-CUBE 15 Platinum enables users to keep up with latest advancements, leading to the investment protection, which will redefine the ultrasound experience providing exceptional productivity.

