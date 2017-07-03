Univar & Hallstar Grow European Distribution Partnership

Broader portfolio extends solutions for beauty and personal care industry

PARIS, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Univar BV, a subsidiary of Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of value-added services, announced the extension of its exclusive agreement in Italy with Hallstar to include five additional countries: Spain, Portugal, Greece, France, and Benelux.

"Hallstar's competency in esters is unmatched. Their core capabilities, including their leading platform of functional naturals, are essential to the formulation of next generation beauty and personal care products," said Matthew Ottaway, vice president of Focused Industries for Univar EMEA. "The Hallstar product range further enriches our European product catalog and allows us to bring a more holistic portfolio to our customers.As a result, we improve our ability to work with customers to create custom high-performance formulations, allowing them to quickly bring superior products to market."

With this expanded agreement, Univar now proudly offers the following products across southern Europe and up to Benelux:

Natural Exotic Oils (Biochemica®)

Natural butters (Biochemica®)

Photostabilizers (Hallbrite® Solastay® Polycrylene®)

Mineral UV Filter Systems (Hallbrite®)

Antioxidants (Eurol® Biochemica®)

Emulsifiers/ Surfactants (Olivem® and Florasolvs®)

Emollients (Olivem® Sensolene® Florasolvs®)

Solubilizers (Hallbrite® Spectrasolv®)

Stabilizing agents (Oliwax®)

Active ingredients (Eurol®)

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Univar's Beauty & Personal Care team in Europe," said Robert Hu, Hallstar's vice president, EMEA. "Our end-users in France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Benelux will benefit from the outstanding support from Univar's market-focused technical sales team and laboratories. It is reassuring to know that distribution of Hallstar's specialty performance-based, functional and natural product portfolio of photo protection, and butters and oils is in Univar's very experienced and supremely capable hands."

About Hallstar

Hallstar is a leading global provider of specialty chemistry solutions. The company takes a collaborative approach to every engagement, delivering technical support, chemistry expertise and industry knowledge that helps its customers make the most of their products, from concepts to the first production batches.www.hallstar.com

About Univar

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit www.univar.com. www.univaremea.com.

