MCAN Health to Host Free Consultation Day in London With Plastic Surgeon Dr Cahit Vural to Answer Questions on Cosmetic Surgery Procedures on July 29

LONDON, July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

MCAN Health is proud to organize its second free consultation day in London on 29th of July,2017 to give the possibility to its patients to make face to face consultation with plastic surgeon Dr Cahit Vural.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/529789/MCAN_Health_Consultation.jpg )



With more than 10 years expertise across cosmetic surgery and FUE hair transplantation, and a member of the Turkish Society of Plastic Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery, Dr Vural will make himself available to scheduled and prospective patients who are interested to know more about the range of procedures offered by MCAN Health .

Research by MCAN Health reveals that 40% of its patients are coming from the United Kingdom to have cosmetic surgery, with hair transplantation, liposuction, breast implants and nose jobs largely preferred. The event will also detail patients on MCAN Health's process of ensuring all procedures are run smoothly and efficiently. British patients, before they come to Istanbul for their plastic surgery, send their images to MCAN Health to get a personalized detailed treatment plan. MCAN Health also conduct a mandatory health check of the patient's previous health history to properly determine the patient is medically suitable for the surgery.

Further consultations occur, where MCAN Health's plastic surgeons will engage patients on what is needed for their desired look, via free Skype consultations to ensure patients can ask questions directly to their assigned surgeon.

This time, MCAN Health invites Brits to its free consultation day in London on July 29 between 13:00 and 18:00 at Western Medical Practice, 6 Bendall Mews, Marylebone, NW1 6SN. Each patient can register a 20-minute consultation session with Dr Vural to ask questions about their treatment plan and package offers. Patients can book here: https://mcanhealth.com/london-consultation-day/ .

ABOUT MCAN Health

MCAN Health is a well known medical tourism company in the UK, Denmark and other Northern European countries. MCAN Health provides hair transplantation, plastic surgery, dentistry and eye surgeries with optimum quality service with experienced surgeons for international patients. MCAN Health's treatment packages include accommodation at 4-5 star hotels in Istanbul's city center, with its multilingual patient experience specialist available to guide patients during the consultation, before the surgery at the hospital, at the check-up and reachable 24/7 during the patient's stay. The aim of MCAN health is to provide an excellent patient experience with all the given services.

Contact: Amro Azzouzi, +90-545-9701-543, amro@mcanhealth.com